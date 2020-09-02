Ivan Cleary sees NRL future for Marshall

The man who brought Benji Marshall back to the Wests Tigers believes the veteran can still be a coup for any NRL club in the market for a half.

Marshall was told by coach Michael Maguire and the Tigers on Tuesday he would not be re-signed for next year, ending his second stint at the club short after three years.

The 35-year-old now faces a battle to extend his career into a 19th season, after a fairytale return to the Tigers under Ivan Cleary in 2018.

"I'm happy Benji wants to play on," Cleary said.

"He's still got a hell of a lot to give the game if he wants to.

"It's that sort of thing when you get late in your career, it's a decision if you want to go through with it and keep going in. It's great news he wants to.

"He'd certainly be a great asset for a club out there, for sure."

Marshall was second on the Dally M leaderboard when dropped in round five, but his options do appear limited.

Counting against him is that squad sizes will likely be cut from 30 to 28 next year.

Canterbury could be one option on a cut-price deal alongside his brother Jeremy Marshall-King, given recruit Blake Green will miss the start of the season through injury.

Former teammate and fellow 2005 premiership-winner Todd Payten could shape as his best chance of being saved.

While Payten can't see Marshall being picked up at the Warriors given their emphasis on youth, he could be a fit if and when he is announced as North Queensland coach.

The Cowboys have Michael Morgan as an experienced half, but have rotated through their other options in a disappointing season.

Payten said on Wednesday he believed Marshall could still be of use for a club, but was not speaking on Cowboys matters at the time.

"A big challenge, that will probably be his biggest hurdle, is the fact each squad is getting smaller," Payten said in his capacity as interim Warriors coach.

"He would be ideal for a club that has some young halves.

"(They) could do with his leadership and guidance around game management and articulating it in a way that would resonate with those guys.

"He sees the game in a different way to most. I think that will be beneficial to any club he ends up with if he finds one."

Payten said he felt for Marshall because he'd first heard the news in the media rather than directly from the club.

"I am disappointed for Benji," Payten said.

"He has been a big part of that club for a long time. The way he found out is really disappointing from his end."