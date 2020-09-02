Payten still waiting on Cowboys coach call

Todd Payten is still waiting to be named as North Queensland coach but has given his commitment to the Warriors to see out the NRL season.

Payten is expected to be confirmed as Cowboys coach this week on a three-year deal, replacing Paul Green, who stepped down mid-season..

"I'm not in a position to comment on that at the moment, but it won't be long," said Payten, when asked if an announcement was imminent.

He said he'd had some discussions on the subject with the Warriors players, although hadn't addressed them formally.

It will be a return to Townsville for Payten, who was an assistant to Green's 2015 premiership-winning team, before joining the Auckland-based side last year.

Payten has been steering the Warriors ship since June following the sacking of Stephen Kearney, but declined to take on the job permanently due to his desire to live in Australia to support his ill father-in-law.

The Warriors sit ninth on the NRL ladder despite being located in Australia since early May and Payten said he wasn't about to abandon them in their push toward an unlikely finals berth.

"Absolutely", he said, when asked if he intended to stay with team for the rest of season.

Veteran Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt worked with Payten when he was last at the club and welcomed his return.

"As a club we have no idea yet but I've worked with Toddy before and if it does happen it's good, he's a nice bloke," Feldt said.

Feldt said he was looking forward to a fresh start in 2021 with North Queensland only managing three wins for the season so far.

"It's been a different year with all the coaching stuff and all the COVID stuff so it's been a lot of strain on us players emotionally and physically," he said.

"I'm not the only one who is looking forward to a break but at the same time we're all looking forward to trying to get some runs on the board as it's been a tough year."