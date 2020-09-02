AAP Rugby

Bulldogs centre Holland to retire from NRL

Canterbury centre Kerrod Holland has decided his NRL career is all but finished with the 27-year-old to return home to Newcastle.

Holland has played 69 NRL games since kicking a match-winning goal in his 2016 debut against Penrith, but with a growing family will likely retire at the end of the year.

He will still keep the door ajar for Newcastle if they wish to pursue his experience, but said he had accepted 2020 would be his last NRL season.

"I've got a young family I didn't have when I first started and it's about to grow so it's time to move past football," Holland said.

"I'd like for it to continue but I don't think it's going to. Unfortunately you don't always get the fairytale but I'm happy with that.

"I've booked a removalist truck and I'll be going home. I've got a couple of games to go and that will be my time up."

Holland was off contract at the end of this year, and has a second child due in December.

He is an electrician by trade and is ready to return to the tools, with any chance of an English Super League farewell now too hard due to COVID-19.

"I always had dreams I would finish my career in England but with coronavirus that's not going to happen with a young family," Holland said.

"It's come to an abrupt end.

"I know I can still play in this league, but it comes to a time where it's not about me anymore. I have a young family and it's time for me to think about them."

