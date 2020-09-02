AAP Rugby

Super win sole motivation for Force

By AAP Newswire

Brynard Stander - AAP

Uncertain of what the future holds, the Western Force are clear on one thing - they want to go out of Super Rugby AU with a bang.

The Force have their last hurrah against Melbourne in Newcastle on Saturday afternoon and can spoil the Rebels' finals hopes with a final-round victory.

But veteran backrower Brynard Stander said they weren't motivated by wrecking the Rebels' season, despite their history with Melbourne surviving a Super Rugby cull in 2017 at the Force's expense.

Stander, who will earn his 50th Force cap at McDonald Jones stadium, says it's their last chance to earn a win and that means leaving nothing in the tank.

They let their best chance for a win slip back in round five, losing to the Rebels in extra time.

"We want to get our win for the season and end on a real high and that's really important for us so that will be a huge motivation for us," Stander said on Wednesday.

"We don't see it any differently to any other game - it's obviously our last game and my 50th but we just want to go out and enjoy playing footy for one last time in 2020.

"Who we play doesn't matter; we just want to focus on our performance."

Rugby Australia has guaranteed the Force's future but the make-up of the 2021 competition is still to be confirmed.

Stander didn't think they needed to add more talent, but just needed more time together.

"For us a big thing is just playing more rugby at this level," he said.

"This is the eighth game at this level for most of the guys so the more we play the better we're going to become."

South African-born Stander has been mentioned as being part of the Wallabies' train-on squad ahead of the Rugby Championship.

He said he would be honoured to play for his adopted country.

"I'd be hugely grateful for any opportunity that's presented; a player loves to be rewarded for their hard work," he said.

"I'd be really proud and honoured as Australia's been my home for a really long time.

"Whatever happens after Saturday happens but I will try to put that aside to focus on the Rebels."

