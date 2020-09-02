AAP Rugby

Brumbies re-sign young playmaker Kuenzle

By AAP Newswire

Bayley Kuenzle - AAP

1 of 1

Young playmaker Bayley Kuenzle has re-signed with the Brumbies after helping lead the side to the Super Rugby AU finals.

Kuenzle, 22, has started at five-eighth in all bar two matches, with one round remaining against Queensland on Saturday in Brisbane before finals.

The former Junior Wallabies representative joined the club at the end of 2018 and made his debut in round two of this year's pre-COVID-19 Super Rugby competition.

"I'm really happy to know I'll be wearing Brumbies colours again next year," said Kuenzle, who grew up in Sydney.

"I feel like I'm really growing down here, as a player and as a person and I'm looking forward to working with the coaches and staff to keep improving."

