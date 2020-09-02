AAP Rugby

Moylan’s NRL woes more than just form

Axed Cronulla playmaker Matt Moylan played NRL matches for the Sharks with a torn hamstring before being dropped, teammate Chad Townsend has revealed.

Moylan was cut by coach John Morris following a nightmare outing against his former Penrith teammates in a humbling moment for the former NSW State of Origin representative.

The decision led premiership-winning halfback turned commentator Peter Sterling to suggest the ex-Test player would struggle to make it back to the Sharks' bench given his poor form.

Townsend, who is set to return from a calf injury in eighth-placed Cronulla's crucial clash with seventh-placed Newcastle on Friday, said Moylan had been struggling with more than just form issues before his axing.

"He hasn't been at his best but what people didn't understand was Moyser played those two games a few weeks ago with a grade-two tear in his hamstring," Townsend said.

"It was probably one of the most selfless things for him to do in terms of putting himself out there and trying to put the team first where he wasn't 100 per cent fit."

Townsend said while Morris's decision to axe Moylan was a big call, it should give him the chance to finally get on top of his injury woes.

He also dismissed the suggestion Moylan's time at the Sharks was up, asserting he expects the 29-year-old to be back in the team by season's end.

"He's had a few scans and, as I mentioned before, one came back with a tear in his hamstring," Townsend said.

"He's putting things into place now to be able to make a comeback and definitely play again this season."

