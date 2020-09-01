Payten’s Cowboys link pleases Warriors

They're not quite finished with him yet but Warriors players are happy that Todd Payten's NRL coaching career is set to continue.

The interim Warriors boss is expected to be unveiled as Paul Green's replacement at North Queensland soon on the back of an impressive stint at the helm for the exiled New Zealand club.

Taking over following Stephen Kearney's sacking in June, Payten was charged with leading the club during an unprecedented challenge.

Stuck in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with several players either unavailable or returning home, Payten has helped the Warriors to four wins from their past five games to catapult them into finals contention.

Young halfback Chanel Harris-Tevita says he's thrilled for Payten personally but is also eager to make the most of the time they still have with the former Canberra and Wests Tigers player.

"Really happy for Todd. He's done a tremendous job with the boys since he's been in camp and since he's taken over that coaching role," Harris-Tevita told reporters.

"We wish him all the best, but for now we want to get a few more wins for him."

The Warriors' finals push faces a big hurdle this Sunday when they play third-placed Parramatta.

The Eels are hurting after an embarrassing 38-0 hiding by South Sydney last weekend, while the ninth-placed Warriors know they have to keep winning to make up a four-point gap to eighth-placed Cronulla.

Harris-Tevita said captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck had been pushing a message that the team's recent good form means little if they don't keep it going.

"He wants us to focus on the next job and that's Parramatta on the weekend," the 21-year-old said.

"They're coming third on the ladder at the moment and that's not by luck.

"They're a really good team and they will pull you apart if they're on."