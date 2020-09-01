Reynolds humble over NRL milestone

Adam Reynolds is set to play his 200th NRL game on Friday night but in typical fashion he's uncomfortable with the attention.

The softly-spoken South Sydney tragic is a scarce breed in the NRL having played all of his junior footy and first-grade games with the one club.

But with both eyes on leading Souths to a win over Melbourne - without superstar fullback Latrell Mitchell - he won't be drawn into any emotional distractions.

Even to appreciate how far he has come.

"It's obviously an honour and a privilege, all at the one club it's a great feeling. Not much will change for me though, I've still got a job to do," he said on Tuesday.

"I'm not worried about it, it's just another game for me, it's like any other game that I've played before.

"If it's at the front of your mind distractions occur and you don't get the job done."

The inspirational little halfback has been in superb touch, amassing 63 individual points from the past month, including three tries and 25 goals.

He then helped mastermind Souths' 38-0 smashing of Parramatta last weekend, just five weeks out from the finals.

It was the first time this season the Rabbitohs have beaten a top-four side, establishing their premiership potential.

However, losing Mitchell for the rest of the season is a huge blow just as the Test No.1 was finding his feet.

And now the bulk of the attack will sit with him and five-eighth Cody Walker as they prepared to play high-flying Storm at ANZ Stadium on Friday night.

"It's great when you link up with your other half, playing a bit of footy off the top of your head is always nice and it's good to get outside of structures sometimes," he said.

"We'll keep exploring it and working on our combination and hopefully we can pop up and play with each other a bit more."