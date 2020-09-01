AAP Rugby

No panic at Eels despite NRL embarrassment

By AAP Newswire

The performance was unacceptable but Parramatta captain Clint Gutherson is adamant there's no panic at the Eels following their 38-0 NRL hiding by South Sydney.

The Rabbitohs ran riot over the Eels at Bankwest Stadium last Thursday, racing to a 22-0 halftime lead to leave Parramatta in danger of dropping out of the top four before this year's finals.

Having had time to reflect on that flogging, Gutherson doesn't believe the solution is simple if the Eels are to go back to the form that had them sitting top of the ladder for the first half of the campaign.

"It's such an easy fix for us. We know what we need to do and we had a look at ourselves after the weekend's performance," Gutherson said.

"It wasn't up to scratch. They put 38 points on us and against any team that's not what you want to, especially how good our defence has been this year.

"You're not looking into it too deeply, you've just got to go out there and we're the ones that can fix it.

"There's no-one else out there that can so it's all up to us now."

After winning eight of their first nine matches in 2020, the Eels have faltered in recent weeks suffering losses to Manly, St George Illawarra and the Rabbitohs.

They'll also go into Sunday's game against a Warriors team making a late dash for the top eight without five-eighth Dylan Brown, who suffered a potentially season-ending ankle injury against Souths.

"Dyl's a big loss ... whoever steps into that role is going to do a big job for us and we still got Mitch (Moses) there to sort of guide the team around," Gutherson said.

"Whoever comes in has just got to do a job and we have full faith whoever is going to come in and do us proud and do their part for the team."

