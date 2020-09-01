AAP Rugby

Storm re-sign trio for 2021 NRL season

By AAP Newswire

Nicho Hynes - AAP

1 of 1

Exciting youngster Nicho Hynes as well as halfback Ryley Jacks and prop Darryn Schonig have signed contract extensions with Melbourne for the 2021 NRL season.

Hynes made his debut last season and has shown his versatility this year, filling in as fullback, five-eighth, centre and back-up hooker across his six games in 2020.

Back at Storm this year after one season with Gold Coast, playmaker Jacks is just four games short of reaching 50 NRL games, including 33 for Melbourne.

Hard-running Schonig, who made his debut in round nine, came through the Sunshine Coast Falcons Queensland Cup pathway.

"We have seen the great value Ryley offers to Storm during the chances he has received this year," said Storm Football Manager Frank Ponissi.

"Nicho and Darryn are also showing the potential that we identified in them when we first brought them into the top-30 squad last year.

"They both played great roles off the bench against Manly, giving us big minutes in what was a very pleasing win for the club."

Latest articles

Finance

China’s export orders shake COVID gloom

With orders on the rise, China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest clip in nearly a decade in August, according to the latest survey.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Zoom rides pandemic to explosive growth

Video conferencing service Zoom has reported revenue for May-July more than quadrupled from the same time last year to $US663.5 million ($A899.5 million).

AAP Newswire
Finance

QBE sheds CEO after an external review

QBE Insurance chairman Mike Wilkins will take over the running of the group as CEO Pat Regan departs after three years in the job following a workplace review.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Anthony Seibold to make Broncos NRL exit

Brisbane will part ways with mentor Anthony Seibold less than two years into the coach’s five-year NRL contract after a disastrous 2020 campaign.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Family impact breaking point for Seibold

Anthony Seibold lost the desire to battle on as Brisbane’s NRL head coach when the club’s horror 2020 started taking a toll on his family.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Melbourne cop more injuries in big NRL win

The Melbourne Storm are now outright second on the NRL ladder after a big win over Manly.

AAP Newswire