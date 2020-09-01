AAP Rugby

Xerri facing ban with positive sample

By AAP Newswire

Bronson Xerri - AAP

1 of 1

Bronson Xerri's NRL career is hanging by a thread after confirmation his B sample tested positive to anabolic steroids.

The Cronulla centre has a week to respond to a breach notice handed down by the NRL on Tuesday as he faces a four-year ban from any World Anti-Doping Agency-compliant sport.

Xerri can either plead guilty or face the NRL's anti-doping tribunal to explain why he should not be rubbed out of the game.

The 19-year-old has been stood down from the NRL since late May after returning a positive test for a number of banned substances, including testosterone, androsterone and etiocholanolone.

All are prohibited by WADA and the NRL's anti-doping policy.

He was originally tested in November last year, with his positive result taking six months to be received by the NRL and Cronulla.

Xerri did not play the opening two games of the season for the Sharks as he recovered from shoulder surgery.

