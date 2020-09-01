AAP Rugby

V’landys flags radical Origin overhaul

By AAP Newswire

Peter V'landys - AAP

1 of 1

State of Origin could be set for a permanent move after ARLC chairman Pete V'landys flagged radical changes to the NRL's showpiece event and eligibility laws.

In a shake up from the regular mid-season events, the three-game series will run over consecutive weeks in November starting just 10 days after the NRL grand final.

And if it's a roaring success with broadcasters, V'landys will consider making the switch to the end of the season for good.

"It's an interesting experiment this year playing State of Origin after the season because it also ensures the integrity of the game throughout the year, because you haven't got that break where the good teams lose out because all their good players are playing State of Origin," he told Channel Nine.

"If it rates the roof off, it could be a permanent change to have it after the season.

"When we've given our schedule and structure for next season to the broadcasters, we have put both, the State of Origin in the middle and after.

"Because if it's a success and rates the roof off, we may leave it until after the season's finished."

It sets up the 2020 series as a litmus test as the position of Origin within a season has long been debated due to the interruption to the regular competition.

Any change to the regular format would have a significant impact on the NRL with clubs able to keep their Origin stars throughout their entire premiership season.

And it's not the only change he's looking at.

V'landys said the ARLC will also consider moving international Tests to mid-season, as well as changing eligibility rules for Origin players.

Currently players must be eligible and elect to play for Australia to be selected to play Origin, and must not have represented England or New Zealand.

"Should players from Polynesian countries who play for the Polynesian countries be allowed to play State of Origin? We're reviewing that as we speak," he said.

"The NSW coach (Brad Fittler) has been vocal with me that we should have the best players in the State of Origin and I agree with him.

"So we need to look at that. I think it's a pretty stupid rule where we force all our players to play for Australia.

"If they want to play for Tonga or Samoa, let them. Because that only strengthens the international game.

"But don't stop them from playing State of Origin and the New Zealand players for that matter. So the international (schedule) may have to work around that."

Latest articles

News

Mitchell Shire Council wants to hear your opinion on Broadford Structure Plan

Broadford residents have been given the chance to shape the town’s future. Mitchell Shire Mayor David Lowe is asking the public to weigh in on the Broadford Structure Plan - a looking glass into what Broadford may look like in 20 years&rsquo...

Liam Nash
News

Safer access to Hume Fwy at Tallarook

New technology will improve driver safety at two high-risk intersections on the Hume Fwy. State Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes said electronic signs which temporarily reduce freeway speed by 30 km/h while cars merge from the side...

David Rak
News

Seymour College students remain active at home

Physical and mental health are top priorities at Seymour College, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Remote learning is not stopping physical education teacher Nam Nguyen putting students through their paces. “I have been doing different...

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Anthony Seibold to make Broncos NRL exit

Brisbane will part ways with mentor Anthony Seibold less than two years into the coach’s five-year NRL contract after a disastrous 2020 campaign.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Family impact breaking point for Seibold

Anthony Seibold lost the desire to battle on as Brisbane’s NRL head coach when the club’s horror 2020 started taking a toll on his family.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Melbourne cop more injuries in big NRL win

The Melbourne Storm are now outright second on the NRL ladder after a big win over Manly.

AAP Newswire