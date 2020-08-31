Tevita Pangai Jr saved from Broncos axe

Brisbane have backtracked on a decision to sack Tevita Pangai Jr, handing him a 12-month stay of execution under a strict set of conditions.

Pangai Jr has been stood down for the remainder of the NRL season without pay following a meeting of the Brisbane board on Monday.

The 24-year-old was set to be sacked by the club for multiple breaches of the biosecurity protocols, but his contract will remain in tact under strict conditions for the next year.

In an extraordinary result for Pangai Jr, the rising star managed to talk the club down from their original decision to axe him immediately at a show cause hearing on Friday.

And should he accept the conditions, it means his contract has been terminated, but the implementation of the decision has been suspended for 12 months provided he meets a range of strict conditions.

In a statement released on Monday night, the Broncos stipulated the terms he must meet, or his contract will be torn up.

They include leaving the NRL bubble for the remainder of the season, enrol in a program with a club-approved mentor and working a job for the rest of 2020.

Pangai Jr must also give up all social media and have no contact with media unless it is organised by the club.

He will also be be required to return to pre-season training in mid-November in 'good physical condition'.

Any breach will come with harsh consequences, and should he break the terms or any other part of his player contract, the club will sack him immediately.

The Broncos said Pangai Jr had shown remorse for his actions and have essentially given the Tongan international a second and final chance.

"At the hearing, the player offered both genuine remorse and an apology to everyone connected to the club," the statement read.

"It was also acknowledged that the recent course of behaviour he displayed leading to this breach was not indicative of his past behaviour, and the board took that into consideration.

"As a result, the board has made a decision to terminate Mr Pangai Junior's employment immediately but any implementation of that decision has been suspended for a period of 12 months subject to Mr Pangai Junior complying with his employment agreement and complying with terms."

Should he comply with the requirements over the next 12 months the Broncos said they will rescind their decision to terminate his employment.