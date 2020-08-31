Walters committed to Origin gig in 2020

Queensland coach Kevin Walters has confirmed he won't walk away from his State of Origin commitments this year if he's offered Brisbane's NRL gig.

The Broncos legend is believed to be one of two serious options for the position along with former North Queensland coach Paul Green, who orchestrated the Cowboys' 2015 NRL title.

However, with the three-week Origin series set to start on November 4, Walters said he will not be walking away from his role as Maroons coach to take up early with the Broncos.

"I'm fully committed to Origin this year," he told Big Sports Breakfast on Monday.

"We've put a lot of work into it and I'm very excited about what's going to happen in November from a Queensland point of view and that's been my driving force all year.

"I'm really looking forward to that."

Walters, who won five premierships as a player with the Broncos, has consistently said he hasn't had contact with the club over the vacancy for 2021.

However, his name is being pushed by Broncos' old boys and his potential appointment has garnered growing support.

And while the Broncos will not rush into finding a replacement for Anthony Seibold, Walters is willing to be patient in pursuit of his dream job.

Meanwhile, Broncos players are still reeling from a 58-12 drubbing at the hands of Sydney Roosters on Friday night - their seventh-straight loss.

And it gets worse for the Broncos, set to play ladder-leading Penrith at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night.

Forward Rhys Kennedy is off-contract at the end of the season and is frustrated at the form of the side as he aims to wrangle a new contract with the club.

Kennedy arrived at the Broncos in 2019 when he followed Seibold from South Sydney, and says it is strange to be at the club without him.

"Seibs is one of my good mates, it's sad to see what's happened to him to be honest," he said.

"I appreciate the things he's done for me, he got my football career going."