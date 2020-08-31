AAP Rugby

Furious Hasler slams Manly NRL discipline

Manly coach Des Hasler has slammed poor discipline in Sunday's NRL loss to Melbourne, saying their execution is not up to standard.

After trailing 14-6 at halftime, the Sea Eagles turned over possession too easily as Storm's backline ran rings around the defence in the 30-6 win.

The loss also had its consequences, effectively ruling them out of finals contention for 2020, while Rueben Garrick was also sidelined with a shoulder injury.

He will join Tom Trbojevic, Moses Suli and Brendan Elliot in the club's casualty ward, with Hasler confirming the star fullback is still a few weeks away from returning.

And it could get worse with inspirational forward Jake Trbojevic placed on report for a crusher tackle in the second half, for which he could miss several weeks.

"We had a good plan and one of those was about possession," Hasler said.

"Our execution, skill, and our choices with the ball is not up to standard and it was poor again today.

"You just can't be tuning the ball over on tackle one three times on a tryline from a scrum.

"It's just not up to standard, particularly against a side like Melbourne who just strangle you.

"I don't doubt the intent and the commitment and effort, but it's more than that. It was really poor execution."

The Sea Eagles have now lost five consecutive matches and eight of their past 10 to sit 12th on the ladder with a month to play.

