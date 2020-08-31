AAP Rugby

NRL future announcement is news to Smith

By AAP Newswire

Cameron Smith, - AAP

1 of 1

Cameron Smith is warning not to expect a decision on his NRL playing future before Tuesday's Melbourne board meeting, saying his time off injured has made his decision even tougher.

It was believed Smith would inform management whether he would be at the club in 2021 before the board meeting, with the contracts of fellow star hookers Brandon Smith and Harry Grant hanging in the balance.

Grant is on loan to Wests Tigers, who want to keep him, while Brandon Smith's manager says he wants to play elsewhere in a starting role should the elder Smith stay on.

The Storm captain is tipped to retire at the end of the year, or possibly suit up for Brisbane for a season.

But the 37-year-old, who returned from three weeks out with a shoulder injury in their 30-6 win over over Manly on Sunday afternoon, is in no rush to make a call.

"I'd like to make a decision as soon as I can but there are a lot of things I still need to think about," Smith told the Storm website.

"I guess being on the sidelines in the last few weeks it hasn't made it any easier, it's made it harder, to be honest.

"I feel good, I feel fresh from the three weeks off.

"But I'd like to make a decision for myself and the Melbourne Storm moving forward."

Smith was asked again about an imminent announcement after the Sunshine Coast Stadium match and again deflected: "I know that there's a lot of people who have speculated about what is going on but I've got no news," Smith told Fox Sports.

