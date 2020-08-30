AAP Rugby

Cowboys’ woes worsen with Hess facing ban

By AAP Newswire

North Queensland are set to cop dual blows with second-rower Coen Hess facing at least one NRL game on the sidelines for a crusher tackle.

The State of Origin forward was hit with a grade one shoulder charge on Cronulla's Sione Katoa in Saturday's loss to Cronulla.

He will miss one week if he takes the early guilty plea, but should he contest it at the NRL judiciary and lose he will be rubbed out for a fortnight.

It comes after the club confirmed captain Michael Morgan would miss the next three weeks with a calf tear.

With just four games left in the NRL season, it makes for a sorry end to the year for the Queensland half who has played only six games this season.

The Cowboys are already without star lock Jason Taumalolo to a calf injury, although he is a chance to return for the final round of the season against Brisbane.

Elsewhere, Newcastle forward Pasami Saulo is facing a week on the sidelines for dangerous contact on Warriors winger George Jennings.

Wests Tigers centre Joey Leilua can also breathe a sigh of relief after escaping sanction for a suspected shoulder charge on Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards.

Earlier this year Leilua missed four weeks for a high shot on Edwards and the two clashed again in Saturday's spiteful match.

