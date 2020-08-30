May benefiting from months in study

Months spent poring through NRL video after NRL video have helped transform Tyrone May into the ultimate utility for Penrith's charge to the finals.

May is just eight weeks back into his return from 15 months out of the game, having been sidelined under the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy last year.

A regular five-eighth, May is still yet to play in his preferred position this year and has instead filled in anywhere in the back line and back row.

And it's now he's starting to hit his straps, laying on two tries in Penrith's 30-6 win over Wests Tigers on Saturday night with cut-out balls for both wingers to score.

"He's such a unique player," coach Ivan Cleary said.

"He's played five different positions and hasn't played in his preferred one yet.

"He's gone from right centre to left back row this week, ended up at lock. And he seems to do it without too much fuss.

"It's so handy to be able to have a guy like that in your team.

And crucial to that, Cleary said, was how May spent part of his time out.

Forced off the field after being charged with recording intimate images without consent, May continued training at Panthers but with a bigger focus on development.

The 24-year-old avoided prison time after pleading guilty, and told AAP last month he was completing a community services order working as a groundsman at a dog park in Luddenham.

On the field he is also now threatening to begin fulfilling his potential since his round-eight return, after at one point being one of the leading lights of the Panthers' junior system.

"He's gone through a lot," Cleary said.

"He had to look introspectively in his time out. There were a lot of unanswered questions about his future,

"But what he did do is turn up every day and help prepare the team. He worked at his game from a different perspective. He spent a lot of time doing video.

"He was always a natural footy player but he understands the game a lot more now. I think that's how he can fit into those positions so easily."

Meanwhile the Panthers expect Apisai Koroisau to return from a calf injury on Thursday against Brisbane.

Viliame Kikau will also return from suspension, but Penrith will err on the side of caution for Isaah Yeo after he suffered a concussion but passed a HIA late in the win.