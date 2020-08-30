AAP Rugby

May benefiting from months in study

By AAP Newswire

Tyrone May - AAP

1 of 1

Months spent poring through NRL video after NRL video have helped transform Tyrone May into the ultimate utility for Penrith's charge to the finals.

May is just eight weeks back into his return from 15 months out of the game, having been sidelined under the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy last year.

A regular five-eighth, May is still yet to play in his preferred position this year and has instead filled in anywhere in the back line and back row.

And it's now he's starting to hit his straps, laying on two tries in Penrith's 30-6 win over Wests Tigers on Saturday night with cut-out balls for both wingers to score.

"He's such a unique player," coach Ivan Cleary said.

"He's played five different positions and hasn't played in his preferred one yet.

"He's gone from right centre to left back row this week, ended up at lock. And he seems to do it without too much fuss.

"It's so handy to be able to have a guy like that in your team.

And crucial to that, Cleary said, was how May spent part of his time out.

Forced off the field after being charged with recording intimate images without consent, May continued training at Panthers but with a bigger focus on development.

The 24-year-old avoided prison time after pleading guilty, and told AAP last month he was completing a community services order working as a groundsman at a dog park in Luddenham.

On the field he is also now threatening to begin fulfilling his potential since his round-eight return, after at one point being one of the leading lights of the Panthers' junior system.

"He's gone through a lot," Cleary said.

"He had to look introspectively in his time out. There were a lot of unanswered questions about his future,

"But what he did do is turn up every day and help prepare the team. He worked at his game from a different perspective. He spent a lot of time doing video.

"He was always a natural footy player but he understands the game a lot more now. I think that's how he can fit into those positions so easily."

Meanwhile the Panthers expect Apisai Koroisau to return from a calf injury on Thursday against Brisbane.

Viliame Kikau will also return from suspension, but Penrith will err on the side of caution for Isaah Yeo after he suffered a concussion but passed a HIA late in the win.

Latest articles

World

Thousands march over Mauritius oil spill

Tens of thousands of people have protested against the government of Mauritius following an oil spill off the country’s coast.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump travels to hurricane-hit US states

Residents of the Louisiana coast struck by Hurricane Laura have been warned by officials they may face weeks without power or water.

AAP Newswire
World

German police disband demo on virus curbs

Tens of thousands of people have gathered in the German capital in a show of defiance against the government’s coronavirus prevention measures.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Anthony Seibold to make Broncos NRL exit

Brisbane will part ways with mentor Anthony Seibold less than two years into the coach’s five-year NRL contract after a disastrous 2020 campaign.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Family impact breaking point for Seibold

Anthony Seibold lost the desire to battle on as Brisbane’s NRL head coach when the club’s horror 2020 started taking a toll on his family.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Manly in waiting game on Hopoate recall

Manly could lose two more members of their backline for their NRL clash with Melbourne but Albert Hopoate may not be recalled from his Warriors loan.

AAP Newswire