Halves quandary for Sharks in NRL

Five into two simply won't go, but Cronulla coach John Morris is just pleased to have a range of halves options for his NRL club.

Rookie combination Braydon Trindall and Connor Tracey combined sweetly in the Sharks' 28-12 win over North Queensland and may yet feature again for the seemingly finals-bound side.

The Sharks have sometimes struggled for consistency in the halves despite class options that also include New Zealand Test player Shaun Johnson, three-game NSW State of Origin player Matt Moylan and Chad Townsend.

Trindall, who was preferred to Moylan and needed dispensation from the NRL to play against the Cowboys as he was outside the 21-man squad, looked assured in what was just his third top-flight game.

"They are putting a lot of pressure on Chad, Shaun and obviously Matt as well," Sharks coach John Morris said of Trindall and Tracey.

"(Trindall) came in and did a real good job; set up, steered us round, kicked well, kicked four from five with his goal kicking and defended well too - so it was a good inclusion."

A distant relation to former South Sydney livewire Darrell Trindall, Braydon is in line to back up against Newcastle on Friday.

Morris said Johnson (hamstring) was racing the clock to be fit for that clash but they were more confident of having Townsend (calf) available.

Moylan's immediate future again seemed uncertain.

"Matty - we've just got to check how he is going," Morris said.

"He's obviously been a little off with his performances, that's why I initially put him out - but he's also got a couple of issues there with his hammy."

Jesse Ramien left the field early for the Sharks against the Cowboys after sustaining blurred vision from a poke in the eye while his centre partner Josh Dugan copped a knee knock.

Morris was hopeful both would be ready to tackle the Knights.