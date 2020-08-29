Sharks defeat Cowboys, eye NRL finals spot

Back-to-back NRL finals appearances beckon for Cronulla after the Sharks put some space on their prospective postseason rivals with a comfortable win over North Queensland.

The Sharks had too much firepower for an undermanned Cowboys side, closing out a 28-12 victory at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

Guaranteed to finish round 16 in eighth spot, the Sharks will be four points clear of ninth and enjoyed a boost to their points differential on Saturday night.

With playmaker Shaun Johnson (groin) watching on and Matt Moylan axed, rookie halves pair Connor Tracey and Braydon Trindall stood up to marshal the Sharks in the five-tries-to-two result.

The Cowboys opened up the match with a try to Kyle Feldt after six minutes but three quick four-pointers put the clash firmly in the Sharks' keeping.

Twice denied tries by video officials in the space of three minutes, Briton Nikora made it count in the 13th, powering over after a sweet short ball from Trindall.

The Sharks continued to press and were rewarded again in the 24th minute when Sione Katoa continued his fine season by reeling in a cut-out pass from William Kennedy to score spectacularly in the corner.

It was the winger's 14th four-pointer of the season.

When veteran Aaron Woods laid off to fellow prop Braden Hamlin-Uele, who split some ordinary Cowboys defence to barge over in the 28th minute, the Sharks looked set to run away with the match.

Already missing destructive forward Jason Taumalolo, the Cowboys were rocked by another calf injury mid-half with playmaker and captain Michael Morgan leaving the field.

Things got a little testy at the break with the Sharks' Ronaldo Mulitalo involved in a scuffle with Josh McGuire, with Andrew Fifita later joining the melee.

Siosifa Talakai scored for the Sharks early in the second half but the match deteriorated after they'd established a comfortable lead.

While the finals loom large for the Sharks, a tough run home with matches against Newcastle, Warriors, Roosters and Canberra will keep them on their toes.

"It was a step forward defensively," said Sharks coach John Morris after his side had been steamrolled by Penrith in the previous round.

"We still have a bit of work to make up ... that needs to be what the Sharks look like every week."

The season finish can't come soon enough for the beleaguered Cowboys who've lost their past nine games and are soon to announce their coach for 2021.

Interim coach Josh Hannay, who said he'd interviewed for the ongoing role and hoped to be strongly in the mix, said the one-day turnarounds from Queensland were taking their toll.

"Certainly there's a trend there when three guys do calf injuries on the same day of travel," he said of Morgan, Taumalolo and Jordan McLean who've all succumbed to the injury.