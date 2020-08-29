AAP Rugby

Hopoate debut a great sport story: Hasler

By AAP Newswire

Manly's Albert Hopoate - AAP

1 of 1

Des Hasler has hailed Albert Hopoate's looming NRL debut as "one of the great sporting stories" with the teenage sensation having overcome successive ACL injuries.

Hopoate has been named on the bench for Manly's must-win clash with Melbourne, but could still start in the centres if Hasler makes a last-minute reshuffle.

The Sea Eagles had hoped to keep the 19-year-old in cotton wool this season after back-to-back knee reconstructions and no reserve grade to blood him in.

But with injuries taking their toll, the son of famous Manly winger John Hopoate will become the next cab off the rank on the Sunshine Coast on Sunday.

Hopoate has long been regarded as one of the best young outside backs in the game, but his knees have held him back.

He suffered a ruptured ACL in 2018, and then injured the ligament again in his comeback game last year to virtually ruin the first half of this year.

"His story is one of the great sporting stories," Hasler said.

"Perseverance and resilience. He's just a beautiful human being.

"His journey ... 810 days-plus of rehab.

"To get to a moment like this, it's synonymous with any debut in any sport.

"It's a wonderful story.

"Making a debut is a culmination of the way you train to make the NRL."

Hopoate is off contract at the end of this year but the Sea Eagles have an offer with the youngster's manager to extend his stay.

Hasler played down a social media post from John Hopoate last week against the club, unsure of the context from his former teammate.

But he said he had no concerns over how Albert Hopoate would handle his debut against the NRL's best in Melbourne, who have Cameron Smith, Cameron Munster and Jesse Bromwich returning.

"They're playing good footy but he'll just get out there and play," Hasler said.

"He's very relaxed and very set and very focused. He'll handle the occasion.

"He's making his dream debut at the Manly club."

Sunday's clash is crucial for the Sea Eagles, who now must win all their remaining games to keep their finals hopes alive.

After Melbourne they face Wests Tigers, Canterbury, Gold Coast and the Warriors, but Manly also now remain non-specific on the timeline of Tom Trbojevic's return.

"Tommy Turbo will return when he is ready. There will be no risk," Hasler said.

STATS THAT MATTER

* Des Hasler will move to equal-eighth on the list of games coached in the NRL, alongside Ron Willey.

* Melbourne have won all three of their games on the Sunshine Coast.

* The Storm have the red-zone defence in the competition, with teams taking almost 19 play-the-balls to crack their line.

Latest articles

Sport

Prized Jerilderie event cancelled

After a near record year at the Jerilderie Gold Cup in 2019, the popular event has fallen victim to the Coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Daniel Hughes
Sport

Early goes set up win for Dees

Jerilderie’s thirds stormed their way to their first win of the Picola & District League season, with a dominant win against Blighty on Saturday.

Southern Riverina News
Sport

Demons drop the ball against Redeyes

Blighty’s Under 17s scored their first win of the Picola & District League season when hosting Jerilderie for round three on Saturday. In what was a good game to watch despite the weather, the Redeyes came out in full force. Shelby-Le...

Southern Riverina News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Anthony Seibold to make Broncos NRL exit

Brisbane will part ways with mentor Anthony Seibold less than two years into the coach’s five-year NRL contract after a disastrous 2020 campaign.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Family impact breaking point for Seibold

Anthony Seibold lost the desire to battle on as Brisbane’s NRL head coach when the club’s horror 2020 started taking a toll on his family.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Manly in waiting game on Hopoate recall

Manly could lose two more members of their backline for their NRL clash with Melbourne but Albert Hopoate may not be recalled from his Warriors loan.

AAP Newswire