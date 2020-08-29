Women’s cricket ODI matches moved to QLD

Cricket Australia has been forced to change venues for the return of international cricket Down Under, with next month's three women's ODIs shifted from Sydney to Brisbane.

Officials confirmed on Saturday that all three of Australia's ODIs and Twenty20s against New Zealand would be played in the Queensland capital, due to restrictions around COVID-19.

The initial plan had been for Australia to host the White Ferns at North Sydney Oval in the three ODIs, before travelling to Brisbane for three T20s at Allan Border Field.

Queensland currently has a closed border with NSW and Victoria.

The 11 players based in those two states will arrive in Brisbane on September 6 for two weeks of quarantine, before the seven other members of the squad join them.

The Victorian and NSW based players will be allowed controlled access to outdoor training nets at Allan Border Field while in lockdown.

New Zealand's players will be granted the same access while serving their fortnight in quarantine from September 9, before the first game on September 26.

"We would like to thank the Queensland government for their support, which has allowed for the tour to progress in a bio-secure way," Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said.

"We can't wait to get the season started and what better way to celebrate the return of our world champions.

"We're as confident as ever that we will be able to deliver a schedule of matches that excites and entertains fans across the country and around the world."

Australia's women have not played since their T20 World Cup final success on March 8 at the MCG, while the matches will be the first top-flight cricket in Australia since March 13.