SBW set for Roosters return in Canberra

By AAP Newswire

Sonny Bill Williams is set to play his first NRL game in almost six years next week, still on track to run out for the Sydney Roosters against Canberra.

Williams hasn't played in the NRL since the 2014 finals - 2164 days ago - but has had a brief stint back in the sport with Toronto in the English Super League this year.

The dual-code superstar has been back training with the Roosters for a fortnight, with coach Trent Robinson having long identified the Raiders clash as his comeback.

And fresh off Friday night's 58-12 flogging of Brisbane, Robinson confirmed that was still the working plan with Williams likely to play in the nation's capital.

The 35-year-old could also headline a cavalcade or returning stars, with Luke Keary (ribs), Angus Crichton (knee) and Mitchell Aubusson (wrist) all some chance of playing.

"I think so, but we'll have to get going next week," Robinson said.

"The plan is to get him out there but we'll assess that Monday or Tuesday.

"But the plan is there with guys to get them back out there as well. Angus, Aubo, Luke."

That the Roosters were able to complete their 46-point flogging of Brisbane and edge closer to a top-four finish without each of those stars is even more impressive.

Boyd Cordner got through his return from concussion unscathed, while Daniel Tupou also scored on his come back from a syndesmosis injury.

James Tedesco also scored one try and had a hand in five others, just a week after Robinson challenged him to stand up during the Roosters' injury crisis.

But it was the performance of their lesser-known stars that stood out.

Sitili Tupouniua was immense in the best game of his career so far, with the second-rower scoring two tries and setting up another with a damaging run.

After missing out on playing last year's finals, Tupouniua has only been asked to start while Crichton has been out injured.

Suddenly, the Roosters could have an embarrassment of riches again in their back row with Cordner back and once Crichton and Williams are firing.

"Often you'll bring guys on and give them 10 or 15 minutes," Robinson said.

"Sitili went through that and then it's about time to stand up and play minutes and start to dominate the game a bit more.

"People wouldn't realise it but he was really disappointed. We had a long discussion during the week about how he played that.

"He adjusted that tonight in some areas and then he gets his rewards. He's a physical, quite a dynamic player."

