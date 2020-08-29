Young frustrated in Dragons’ NRL loss

AAP Rugby

A frustrated Dean Young ripped into his St George Illawarra side after the Dragons leaked two tries in four minutes to slip to defeat against Gold Coast on Friday night.

Buoyed by two consecutive wins, a lapse in concentration in the dying embers of the game cost the Dragons two points and all but snuff out their flickering finals hopes.

In his second match as interim coach following the exit of Paul McGregor, Young showed his passion for the club in expressing his disappointment over the loss.

"It pisses me off to be honest because I know they're trying but you don't get two points for trying in this game, you've got to get your job done," Young said.

"They're all capable of doing their job and in the end we didn't get it done."

Earlier in the week Young said while finals were still a chance he would pick the best available side rather than blooding new players for next season.

However, he said he would reconsider that approach after Friday's loss.

"I'm not too sure, I haven't thought about that. I'll give it some thought and make a decision earlier in the week," he said.

"In the end the Red-V deserves everything so I'm going to try and pick a side that can go out and win every week."

Billy Brittain, who played his first match since round two, was taken from the field for a HIA and did not come back on.

"I feel sorry for Billy, if you look into his story, he came in late, where he drives from and the travel he has to do," Young said.

"I thought he could've been a difference tonight. We'll see how he is during the week."

