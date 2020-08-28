Roosters maul Brisbane in 2020 deja vu

Only in Brisbane's miserable 2020 season could they be flogged 58-12 by Sydney Roosters and it still not be their worst loss of the year to their old rivals.

In an absolute mauling that has become so commonplace for Brisbane in 2020, the Roosters made it 117 points scored against the Broncos this year.

And that's in just two matches, after the 59-0 smashing back in June.

But as bad as the Broncos are, that shouldn't take anything away from a Roosters side that threatens to time their run perfectly for the three-peat.

Josh Morris scored a double and so did second-rower Sitili Tupouniua as they edge closer towards another top-four finish.

James Tedesco was in everything again, as he scored one and had a hand in five others.

They'll also likely have Sonny Bill Williams next week, with Luke Keary, Angus Crichton and Mitchell Aubsson also all chances to return against Canberra.

"Winning games is important, but it's insignificant in a way to how you want to dominate a game or play the game," coach Trent Robinson said.

"Winning is a scoreline. But if you're not seeing stuff you really want to see then you're not going to get anywhere.

"That was better tonight. It's not finished. Don't jump up and down and get too excited about a scoreline.

"But we're starting to see some stuff we want to see."

Meanwhile, Brisbane were horrible, proving Anthony Seibold's exit was never going to immediately fix their problems as they're maiden wooden spoon looms large.

They missed 41 tackles Joe Ofahengaue was put on report for dropping his knee on the head of an already concussed Jake Friend.

In a moment that summed up their night, Ofahengaue then gave away another penalty next play, and missed a simple tackle on Isaac Liu in the next set tolet him score under the post.

He wasn't alone.

Tupouniua's first came off a nice short ball from Tedesco, as he hit and bounced through Patrick Carrigan from close distance.

The second-rower's next was far softer as he again hit the right line.

David Fifita barely got a hand on the Roosters second-rower while Darius Boyd watched him run right past as part of the Roosters domination.

"They're a fair side, we put Ethan Bullemor on, they put Boyd Cordner on," interim Broncos coach Peter Gentle said.

"But it doesn't matter who we're playing, we need to be better than that defensively.

"It's not acceptable.

"It's been a long year, a tough year. There's four weeks left ... We have to make sure we don't do that again."

In easily the best game his Roosters career, Tupouniua also shrugged off Sean O'Sullivan and got a ball back inside to Kyle Flanagan in the lead up to Tedesco's try.

And when most teams would have pulled up after half time, the Tricolours put on three from long distance and then finished fast with another three in the last 10 minutes.

Morris had a hand in all three of them, including starting a move where Nat Butcher through two Broncos then stepped past Boyd with ease.

The Broncos' only real highlight came in the form of a 70-metre effort from Kotoni Staggs, while Fifita also ran through three defenders to score in the second half.