Titans stun Dragons with late comeback

Gold Coast cruelled St George Illawarra's faint hopes of playing NRL finals this season by springing a late comeback to win 14-10 in Kogarah on Friday night.

The Dragons led 8-0 just after halftime, but the Titans scored three unanswered tries including two in the final four minutes to steal the win.

Former NSW star Tyrone Peachey was on the spot to collect a rebounded kick off the upright to level the scores at 10-all in the 76th minute.

Barely a minute later Titans half Jamal Fogarty raced through broken play to score, sealing their first win in three weeks.

It ends the Dragons' chances to make something of what has been a miserable season at the club.

A win would have placed them ninth on the NRL ladder just four points out of the top eight with four games remaining.

However, the Titans showed not only defensive resilience but marked improvement in attack to score their fifth win of the season.

It was a dour first half as the Titans' try-line defence held firm under attack from the Dragons, who went into the sheds with a 2-0 lead.

However, the Dragons emerged with more energy in the second half and finally converted the field position to points seven minutes later.

Ben Hunt's crafty work around dummy half put Jacob Host over from short range to go up 8-0 before the Titans struck back almost immediately, starting the comeback.

Winger Mikaele Ravalawa's poor read in defence was quickly exposed when Titans second-rower Beau Fermor shot a ball out to Phillip Sami to score.

Titans forward Jaimin Jollife could be in trouble for a high shot on Tyson Frizell in the first half when he caught the State of Origin forward around the chin.

The Dragons will also be sweating on the charge sheet with centre Zac Lomax put on report for a dangerous tackle in the second half.