Souths face nervous wait on Mitchell

Latrell Mitchell's NRL season rests on the result of scans on his injured hamstring with the South Sydney superstar likely to spend at least a month on the sidelines.

Mitchell was set to undergo scans on Friday morning on his right hamstring, after his leg was folded in half in the 38-0 flogging of Parramatta.

The Rabbitohs fullback stayed down for several minutes after awkward contact with teammate Jaxson Paulo, before limping slowly off the field with assistance.

With four weeks remaining before the NRL's finals, any longer recovery time would see Mitchell's return dependent on Souths winning through.

"He's done his hamstring. We're just not sure of the seriousness of it," coach Wayne Bennett said.

"It probably won't be anything under a month, but hopefully he'll be back in a month."

Alex Johnston will likely replace Mitchell in the No.1 jersey, with Corey Allan the other option.

The 23-year-old's injury is an even greater shame when considering how well Souths attack was starting to click with him at the back.

They have scored 177 points in their past five games alone, with Mitchell linking wonderfully with halves Adam Reynolds and Cody Walker.

They tore the Eels to shreds on both edges on Thursday night, in the team's first win over a top-six side all year.

Mitchell set up one of the tries with his quick hands, while Reynolds had his fingerprints on everything with Souths suddenly looking a different side in attack.

They now find themselves in the hunt for the NRL's top four, with a blockbuster clash with Melbourne next Friday night.

Not that that will faze them the way have played in recent weeks.

"We came here with confidence tonight because we won our last four games," Bennett said.

"That's what winning does for you. We're playing well to win as well.

"The most important thing is to play our brand of football and keep at it, and not get distracted by it.

"That's our best chance to beat any team in the top four or bottom four."

