Mitchell’s season over in huge Souths blow

Latrell Mitchell's NRL season is over after scans confirmed a ruptured hamstring tendon could sideline the South Sydney fullback for up to five months.

In a huge blow for the Rabbitohs, the 23-year-old superstar will miss their premiership push just as he was finding his best form this season.

Mitchell's left leg was injured during Souths' 38-0 flogging of Parramatta on Thursday night, with scans on Friday confirming the club's worst fears.

With just four weeks remaining until the NRL finals, Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett is expected to turn to Alex Johnston to fill the No.1 jersey, while Corey Allen is another option.

However, the injury is an even greater shame when considering Souths' attack was beginning to fire with Mitchell at the back.

They have scored 177 points in their past five games, with Mitchell linking wonderfully with halves Adam Reynolds and Cody Walker.

They tore the Eels to shreds on both edges on Thursday night, in the team's first win over a top-six side all year.

Mitchell set up one of the tries with quick hands, while Reynolds had his fingerprints on everything with Souths suddenly a different side in attack.

They find themselves in the hunt for the NRL's top four, with a blockbuster clash with Melbourne next Friday night.

Although their recent form means they will be unfazed by that prospect.

"We came here with confidence tonight because we won our last four games," Bennett said after Thursday's massive victory.

"That's what winning does for you. We're playing well to win as well.

"The most important thing is to play our brand of football and keep at it, and not get distracted by it.

"That's our best chance to beat any team in the top four or bottom four."