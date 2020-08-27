AAP Rugby

Souths star Mitchell hurts hamstring

By AAP Newswire

South Sydney's Latrell Mitchell - AAP

Latrell Mitchell has suffered a hamstring injury during the second half of South Sydney's NRL demolition job on Parramatta.

Mitchell remained grounded after teammate Jaxson Paulo landed on him as the Eels attempted to score their first try on Thursday night at Bankwest Stadium.

There were serious concerns at first but Mitchell was able to slowly hobble around the field and up the tunnel as the try was denied and the Rabbitohs retained their 22-0 lead.

