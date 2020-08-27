Storm young gun pumped for Manly meeting

Tino Faasuamaleaui may have only been in primary school when the NRL's infamous Battle of Brookvale occurred but the Melbourne rookie says he still carries the Storm's hostility towards Manly.

Set to clash on Sunday on the Sunshine Coast, the clubs have a long history of heated encounters with their 2011 match, when an all-in brawl spilled over the sidelines at Brookvale Oval, the worst.

Faasuamaleaui, 20, said he was aware of the history between the rivals.

"I've played them (Manly) twice so far and they're two of the toughest games I've played," the second-rower said.

"They always turn up when they verse the Storm no matter what position they are on the ladder and I know they will be up for an ambush on Sunday.

"The rivalry still means as much; I've watched some footage from back in the day and it gets you pretty pumped."

Faasuamaleaui has been one of Melbourne's best this season and, due to widespread injury, will this week become their only player to have played every game in 2020.

His aggressive, hard-running style has caught the eye of Queensland's State of Origin coach Kevin Walters, who could call on the rookie for the end of season series.

Faasuamaleaui has played for the Maroons in junior teams and growing up in Queensland said it had been his dream to emulate Petero Civoniceva and Gorden Tallis.

"Petero could move very well for a big man," Faasuamaleaui said.

"Gordie's toughness at Origin and the way he played each week, he put fear into players and that's what I loved watching and tried to bring into my game - a hard, scary sort of player.

"It's good to get comments like that from Kevvie, I always looked up to him as a Broncos great when I was growing up, but I have to keep performing each week and keep getting better."

Faasuamaleaui has signed a big-money deal to join Gold Coast next season and said he hasn't spoken to off-contract Storm skipper Cameron Smith about joining him there.

"I've had a few jokes with him but not too much, I still get a bit nervous talking to him," he said.