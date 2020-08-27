AAP Rugby

Storm young gun pumped for Manly meeting

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne's Tino Faasuamaleaui - AAP

1 of 1

Tino Faasuamaleaui may have only been in primary school when the NRL's infamous Battle of Brookvale occurred but the Melbourne rookie says he still carries the Storm's hostility towards Manly.

Set to clash on Sunday on the Sunshine Coast, the clubs have a long history of heated encounters with their 2011 match, when an all-in brawl spilled over the sidelines at Brookvale Oval, the worst.

Faasuamaleaui, 20, said he was aware of the history between the rivals.

"I've played them (Manly) twice so far and they're two of the toughest games I've played," the second-rower said.

"They always turn up when they verse the Storm no matter what position they are on the ladder and I know they will be up for an ambush on Sunday.

"The rivalry still means as much; I've watched some footage from back in the day and it gets you pretty pumped."

Faasuamaleaui has been one of Melbourne's best this season and, due to widespread injury, will this week become their only player to have played every game in 2020.

His aggressive, hard-running style has caught the eye of Queensland's State of Origin coach Kevin Walters, who could call on the rookie for the end of season series.

Faasuamaleaui has played for the Maroons in junior teams and growing up in Queensland said it had been his dream to emulate Petero Civoniceva and Gorden Tallis.

"Petero could move very well for a big man," Faasuamaleaui said.

"Gordie's toughness at Origin and the way he played each week, he put fear into players and that's what I loved watching and tried to bring into my game - a hard, scary sort of player.

"It's good to get comments like that from Kevvie, I always looked up to him as a Broncos great when I was growing up, but I have to keep performing each week and keep getting better."

Faasuamaleaui has signed a big-money deal to join Gold Coast next season and said he hasn't spoken to off-contract Storm skipper Cameron Smith about joining him there.

"I've had a few jokes with him but not too much, I still get a bit nervous talking to him," he said.

Latest articles

Sport

Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport - Renee McCarthy

McPherson Media Group has partnered with Valley Sport to bring you Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport, highlighting the brilliant and often under-appreciated, contributions females of the region make to their sporting clubs and organisations on...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Oddie - Big week in sporting news

Oddie has been on the lookout for more sporting news, and this week there’s an absolute fill-up. Piastri undone by PlayStation Formula Three speedster Oscar Piastri may have found himself in hot water this week after the teenager was given a real...

Shepparton News
Sport

One month left to apply for sporting grants

Is your sporting club looking for a leg up? Whether it be a spare pair of pads for the kitbag, sparkling new jerseys for the under-8s or investing in a website, applying for the latest round of the Victorian Government’s 2020-21 Sporting Club...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Anthony Seibold to make Broncos NRL exit

Brisbane will part ways with mentor Anthony Seibold less than two years into the coach’s five-year NRL contract after a disastrous 2020 campaign.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Future Broncos stars eye present problem

Teenage halfback Tom Dearden did his reputation no harm but Brisbane were forced to cop another loss as they hunt to stave off the NRL’s wooden spoon.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Family impact breaking point for Seibold

Anthony Seibold lost the desire to battle on as Brisbane’s NRL head coach when the club’s horror 2020 started taking a toll on his family.

AAP Newswire