Dragons hopes shot without NRL improvement

By AAP Newswire

St George Illawarra interim coach Dean Young - AAP

St George Illawarra haven't won three NRL games in a row this season and tough-marking interim coach Dean Young says they won't unless there's improvement.

In the past two weeks the Dragons have scored tight wins over Parramatta and Brisbane but Young is looking for a more consistent performance against Gold Coast on Friday.

The Dragons led 12-0 after six minutes against the Broncos last week, allowed their opponents back into the game before holding on for a four-point win.

The victory meant they're still a mathematical chance of making the NRL finals if they win all their remaining games, but Young said it seems "far away' at the moment.

"It we don't improve on the performance against the Broncos, we won't get the job done against the Titans. We need to improve," he said on Thursday.

"I thought they competed for the full 80 minutes two weeks in a row but the challenge for this group now is to compete harder in those 80 minutes, that's what I'm looking for."

The Dragons will be without suspended State of Origin prop Paul Vaughan for the next two weeks - the result of a crusher tackle in his first game back from a 14-day COVID-19 hold.

The Titans have their own problems with Nathan Peats (calf) joining Queensland lock Jai Arrow and centre Dale Copley in the casualty ward.

Forward Moeaki Fotuaika is suspended for a week for a crusher tackle.

While they have lost two games on the bounce, there's a more telling streak Gold Coast will need to overcome at Kogarah.

The Titans have lost their past seven games in NSW, winning only two of their past 14 games in the state - both at Lottoland.

However, Young has a long history with newly re-signed Titans coach Justin Holbrook and knows better than to take the side lightly.

"I've known Justin for a long time, he captain-coached Dapto from where I'm from, so I had a couple of good mates in the side when he won that comp down there for Dapto as a halfback," Young said.

"He coached at the 20s for the Dragons so I had a bit of association there and I think he's done a wonderful job with the titans.

"What Justin does is give his players confidence, especially with the ball, to throw the ball around.

"The Titans are playing some attractive footy and if you're not connected in your D-line and not focused defensively they'll score points, so we're ready for them."

