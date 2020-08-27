Bulldogs supporting NRL import Thompson

Canterbury skipper Josh Jackson says Luke Thompson is continuing to impress his NRL teammates with his work ethic despite the English recruit suffering homesickness.

Thompson is struggling to settle in to his new surroundings amid the strict NRL guidelines in place due to COVID-19, and in the absence of his partner who the Bulldogs are trying to get to Australia.

Despite arriving with high expectations, Test prop Thompson has yet to hit his straps but Jackson said it wasn't through a lack of effort.

"He's made a really big impact at training and we're really impressed with the work ethic he's brought and his performances on the field and he's only going to get better," Jackson said on Thursday.

"It's a great sacrifice and something that we're really grateful for.

"It's a massive move at the best of times and then you throw in the pandemic that's happening and moving away from your family."

Jackson said the Bulldogs were trying to support the 25-year-old Thompson but were limited by the NRL bubble conditions.

'With the protocols the way they are we can't really help out each other too much," back-rower Jackson said.

"We can't take him for a coffee and get around each other but I think the best thing for him and everyone is being in at training where you're able to get that connection and build those relationships."

Thompson has been left out of Canterbury's squad for Sunday's trip to Canberra to meet the Raiders.

Although Jackson said it was just for Thompson to freshen up.

Meanwhile, Jackson welcomed the news the Bulldogs had signed Blake Green, despite the veteran half suffering a season-ending knee injury playing for Newcastle.

"I think he's a great signing for the club," Jackson said.

"He will bring a lot of experience to the club and I know he's a really good guy so he will be a welcome addition."

Green's signing means Kieran Foran will be squeezed out, but Jackson felt the 30-year-old still had a lot to offer.

"You see it through his (Foran's) performances each week; he's probably been our best player over the last two months," he said.

"He's probably disappointed he's probably not going to be a part of the squad next year but you wouldn't know it, the way he goes about his business."