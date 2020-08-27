No rugby league Test to be played in 2020

The Kangaroos are set to go a year without a Test for the first time since 1976 with coach Mal Meninga resigned to the fact Australia won't play in 2020.

Rugby league authorities had earlier this year held hope of an end-of-year Test against New Zealand after November's State of Origin series.

There had been the potential of having the Kiwis face Tonga during the Origin period before a Trans-Tasman Test followed.

But any of those Tests going ahead is now looking increasingly unlikely, with no plans currently in place and the idea on the back burner for authorities.

It's believed a lack of government funding and limited crowds would make it financially unviable, while officials believe offering players some rest from the bubble is the best option.

"It's very highly unlikely. I don't see any opportunity to play internationals at the end of the year," Meninga told AAP.

"With the mental toll it has taken on our players the game will be sensible and try and give them a bit of freedom at the end of the year.

"The more I think about it and the way players are at the moment, there is a fatigue factor happening, particularly mentally.

"The best think we can do as an organisation and as the NRL is to give them time off and thank them for their services and what they've done in a pretty torrid time."

Australia have played a Test in each of the past 44 seasons, with those played by the ARL side counted during the Super League war.

The Kiwis have also played a Test every year dating back to 1976, with that streak too set to be broken.

The absence of a Test this year is, however, likely to work in the favour of the NRL and the clubs.

Bosses earlier this month confirmed to clubs that round one would start in early March as normal next year.

Players will still be required to be given their usual six or eight week break at the end of this year before the pre-season, depending on their experience.

But it will present a challenge for Test teams, with next year's World Cup in England just over a year away.

Meninga is planning for it even if borders remain closed, as sports learn more about operating in bubbles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Let's hope we're in the best position globally to head to the UK and play a World Cup," Meninga said.

"But we'll plan as if we're playing a World Cup and we'll give the best conditions to players to be successful next year."