AAP Rugby

Top Rebels can follow Hooper to Japan

By AAP Newswire

Dane Haylett-Pety - AAP

1 of 1

Either Dane Haylett-Petty or Matt Toomua could join Michael Hooper on a Japan sabbatical, but not both, in a deal worked out with Rugby Australia and the Melbourne Rebels.

RA announced on Wednesday that Wallabies skipper Hooper would take up a six-month playing deal in Japan in 2021 to top up his current contract, which was hit hard with a 30 per cent cut in the COVID-19 interim player pay agreement in April.

It means that the NSW Waratahs will be without their biggest star for most of the next Super Rugby competition, with Hooper, who has 99 Test caps, to return in time for next year's internationals.

The same deal has been offered to a select group of Australian players, including fullback Haylett-Petty, who has played 33 Tests, and playmaker Toomua (47).

Rebels coach Dave Wessels said he had been in discussions with the pair about their plans.

He said it was agreed that they both wouldn't go in 2021.

"The way it works is that both of them can't go together so if one did decide to go, they'd have to alternate years," Wessels said on Thursday.

"Both of them are pretty big parts of our team and both of them are pretty committed to staying at this stage and we're obviously hopeful it plays out that way.

"But I think dependent where things end up with the pay deal going forward they may have to make have to make other decisions.

"If they did decide to make a change for a few months then we'd understand that."

He said he was torn about the model of the agreement, which rewards veteran players, given the impact on the Rebels.

"It's a hard one for me because I want those players to be part of our group. Dane's our regular captain and when he's not playing Matt is the captain so I want to keep both of those guys."

Rugby Union Players' Association (RUPA) boss Justin Harrison said it was a way to reward players and still keep them in Australia.

"What we're seeing is an innovative approach to player contracting and this is a pragmatic solution for the game in Australia both at a club and national level," Harrison said.

Latest articles

Sport

Reigning Cricket Shepparton C-grade premiers make shock announcement

Cricket Shepparton has lost some of its venom with the Toolamba Taipans Cricket Club announcing it has ceased operating effective immediately. On Tuesday night, the reigning C-grade premier announced on its Facebook page that the club would not be...

Aydin Payne
Sport

PDFNL junior wrap - Round five

Picola District Football Netball League action continued at the weekend. The league’s NSW-based junior competition completed its fifth round, and in the under-17 football ranks Berrigan continues to dominate proceedings. The Saints remain undefeated...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Ground fees waive a big win for Bombers

Kyabram Football Netball Club president Peter Learmonth says ‘‘common sense had prevailed’’ in Campaspe Shire Council’s decision to waive ground hire fees for the 2020-21 financial year. The council will waive ground...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Anthony Seibold to make Broncos NRL exit

Brisbane will part ways with mentor Anthony Seibold less than two years into the coach’s five-year NRL contract after a disastrous 2020 campaign.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Future Broncos stars eye present problem

Teenage halfback Tom Dearden did his reputation no harm but Brisbane were forced to cop another loss as they hunt to stave off the NRL’s wooden spoon.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Family impact breaking point for Seibold

Anthony Seibold lost the desire to battle on as Brisbane’s NRL head coach when the club’s horror 2020 started taking a toll on his family.

AAP Newswire