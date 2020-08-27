Warriors snare Jillaroos coach for NRLW

The Warriors have pulled off the shock signing of Australia coach Brad Donald for the upcoming season in a huge boost for their NRLW chances.

The Jillaroos coach orchestrated a World Cup win over the Kiwi Ferns back in 2017 but will take the reins of the women's side when the competition starts in October.

At least a handful of Warriors players have agreed to relocate to Sydney at the end of September, while the rest of the squad will be made up of Australian-based players.

That selection process will start from Friday with the ARL Commission expected to sign off on Project Apollo biosecurity protocols for the four NRLW teams to begin training.

Already Australian-based players from Sydney Roosters, Brisbane and St George Illawarra are having their homes screened to spot any potential biosecurity risks.

In the meantime NRLW officials are working with governments to grant exemptions for players and staff to enter Australia before the season starts.

They will then undergo a 14-day quarantine once they arrive.

It will be a significant challenge for the Warriors, but a coach of Donald's calibre could pull it off.

Originally the Warriors had appointed Slade Griffin in the role but the Kiwi-based former NRL player was unable to take up the position because he couldn't relocate to Australia for six weeks.

The Jillaroos mentor said an approach from the club was unexpected.

"It was definitely unexpected and there are still some challenges ahead, but it's a wonderful opportunity that Cameron (George), the NZRL, the players and entire Warriors organisation have not only given me, but all the female players from New Zealand and Australia," Donald said.

"I also want to acknowledge Slade (Griffin) for the work he has already done in what should've been his first year as a NRLW head coach.

"Ultimately though, none of this would be possible if it wasn't for the players.

"The ones sacrificing time away from family, careers and the comforts of home to keep the competition going, as well as those who couldn't for those very same reasons.

"Their selflessness won't go unappreciated or unrecognised.

"We look forward to getting the group together to ensure that everyone understands the sacrifices made to pull on a Warriors jersey in 2020.

"This will be a unique opportunity for those involved, and we will be doing everything possible from this point forward to build a very successful NRLW premiership campaign."

Should the ARLC finalise biosecurity protocols on Thursday, NRLW squads can begin training next week.