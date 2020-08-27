Club struggles leave Maroons Origin cold

Queensland's struggles in the NRL are likely to dramatically hurt the Maroons' State of Origin hopes with half their squad likely to enter this year's series without any football for five weeks.

The NRL and players' union are still deciding how to manage the end-of-year Origin series, with extended squads likely to be selected for all three games.

Players whose teams miss finals will likely be able to briefly exit the bubble, before a quarantine period and re-entry.

But regardless, there is little doubt it could damage the Maroons with 41 days between the start of the last round of the NRL and Origin Game I on November 4.

Twelve of the 22 players who represented Queensland last year appear set to miss out on finals football, meaning they will enter Origin cold.

Others who are a chance of coming into the squad - including Harry Grant and Valentine Holmes - are also from teams outside the top eight.

In contrast just six of the 25 players who represented NSW last year are likely to go without finals football.

NSW teams currently make up seven of the top eight NRL clubs.

Other likely inclusions like Luke Keary also come from those teams.

The situation is one often faced by Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga, but in those circumstances a PM's XIII Test is offered for players who miss finals to get them up to speed.

But with no such luxury this year it could present a real problem for Queensland coach Kevin Walters, with Meninga urging him to try and find a silver lining.

"It will obviously be an asset to have players playing leading into Origin, particularly from a match fitness point of view," Meninga said.

"Kevvie could be in a good situation, trying to make the best of the situation and have plenty of time to try and prepare his footy team.

"Time to freshen them up and be in a situation where you meet all the biosecurity measures and have them training in a competitive environment in camp early."

It's likely possible Origin players will continue training in some form by themselves or with the assistance of their clubs, before each state's camp.

Meninga did, however, believe the advantage could swing to help the Maroons later in the series, with three games in successive weeks.

The former Queensland mentor predicted the rest could eventually prove beneficial, given this year's series will be quicker than an NRL season already played at Origin-like speed.

"The fatigue in all the players, it's going to be even stronger," Meninga said.

"The first game might not be the indicator, it might be the third game with fatigue and the speed of the game.

LAST YEAR'S MAROONS LIKELY WITHOUT NRL FINALS FOOTBALL IN 2020

Corey Oates

Michael Morgan

Daly Cherry-Evans

Jai Arrow

Ben Hunt

Josh McGuire

Moses Mbye

Joe Ofahengaue

Dylan Napa

David Fifita

Jarrod Wallace

Corey Norman

Others:

Harry Grant

AJ Brimson

Valentine Holmes

Patrick Carrigan

LAST YEAR'S BLUES LIKELY WITHOUT NRL FINALS FOOTBALL IN 2020

Paul Vaughan

Tyson Frizell

Tom Trbojevic

Jake Trbojevic

Payne Haas

Tariq Sims