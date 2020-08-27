AAP Rugby

Souths attack clicks after NRL clean-up

By AAP Newswire

South Sydney NRL - AAP

1 of 1

South Sydney have been their own worst enemy this NRL season but a decrease in errors has them playing their most consistent football over the past month.

For the past four weeks Souths have averaged just 10 errors per game - compared to an average of 12 across their opening 11 games.

And, not surprisingly, their attack has skyrocketed.

Over the past month Souths have notched up 24 tries - as opposed to 36 tries in their first 11 rounds.

"As a team we're heading in the right direction now; at the start we made it hard for ourselves, we were dropping the ball too much and having to defend and didn't have any energy to attack," hooker Damien Cook said.

"We're learning to do the simple things right and we're seeing much better stuff in attack.

"We know if we get enough shots in attack we're going to score enough points."

Since the league resumption, the Rabbitohs were expected to benefit most from rule changes around the ruck with the likes of Cook running at tired forwards.

However, the State of Origin dummy-half said it has taken time for the Bunnies to fire because their errors were so high.

Big losses to the Sydney Roosters and Melbourne showed just how far they had to go to compete with the top sides.

"A few teams got the jump on everyone. For us, we made it so hard for ourselves," Cook said.

"We were giving away penalties in their yardage, allowing teams out of their own end so easy, and then we were making so many mistakes dropping the ball coming out of our own 50.

"We were putting ourselves under so much pressure and making it so much harder, but we were still in those games.

"I think we've learnt now how important it is to do the little things right and now we're seeing the rewards."

Thursday night's clash with Parramatta at Bankwest Stadium is the first of three games against top four sides as Souths run into the finals.

"It's a great chance for us to see where we're at as a team. We had a good win (against Manly) but this will be a very different game," Cook said.

Latest articles

Sport

Prized Jerilderie event cancelled

After a near record year at the Jerilderie Gold Cup in 2019, the popular event has fallen victim to the Coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Daniel Hughes
Sport

Early goes set up win for Dees

Jerilderie’s thirds stormed their way to their first win of the Picola & District League season, with a dominant win against Blighty on Saturday.

Southern Riverina News
Sport

Demons drop the ball against Redeyes

Blighty’s Under 17s scored their first win of the Picola & District League season when hosting Jerilderie for round three on Saturday. In what was a good game to watch despite the weather, the Redeyes came out in full force. Shelby-Le...

Southern Riverina News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Anthony Seibold to make Broncos NRL exit

Brisbane will part ways with mentor Anthony Seibold less than two years into the coach’s five-year NRL contract after a disastrous 2020 campaign.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Future Broncos stars eye present problem

Teenage halfback Tom Dearden did his reputation no harm but Brisbane were forced to cop another loss as they hunt to stave off the NRL’s wooden spoon.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Family impact breaking point for Seibold

Anthony Seibold lost the desire to battle on as Brisbane’s NRL head coach when the club’s horror 2020 started taking a toll on his family.

AAP Newswire