Bulldogs’ bad NRL timing to sign Green

It's a case of bad timing for Canterbury after they signed Blake Green on a one-year NRL deal for 2021 just three weeks before he suffered an ACL injury playing for Newcastle.

The 33-year-old joined the Knights for the final eight games of this season but on Sunday he suffered a knee injury that will rule him out for up to nine months.

Incoming Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett had identified Green for his toughness and experience having worked with him at Manly in 2017.

But with the Dogs set to lose oft-wounded New Zealand Test half Kieran Foran at the end of the campaign, it's shocking timing for the club to sign an injured player.

However, as one of the most likeable players in the NRL, Green is expected to bring plenty of stability to Canterbury next year - should he make it on the field.

And the Bulldogs are confident he can.

"Having agreed to terms three weeks ago with Blake, we believe that we have secured an excellent player and someone who has performed well wherever he has played," club CEO Andrew Hill said.

"We are confident that Blake will be able to bring a great deal of experience and leadership to our young group as an excellent game-manager.

"We feel that Blake will have a great impact on our squad next season, after undergoing a period of recovery around his current injury."

Green played 18 games in 2010 for the Bulldogs - one of seven NRL clubs he has played for.