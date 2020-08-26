Murphy backs Seibold’s Broncos NRL exit

Brisbane part-owner Phil Murphy has sought to clarify his controversial "cancer" comparison but maintained that axed NRL coach Anthony Seibold was "not the man for the job".

Murphy raised eyebrows with his remarks earlier this week when speaking of the Broncos' plight.

"It's like having a cancer and it hasn't been cut out," he said.

"If you don't treat the cancer, you die...I don't want to see the Broncos die."

The statement was interpreted as a direct swipe at the coach, who was in the process of arranging a settlement before his official departure on Wednesday.

Both Seibold and the club were incensed by the remarks, CEO Paul White saying on Wednesday they had written to property developer Murphy for an explanation.

In Townsville with Jeff Horn's camp before Wednesday's super welterweight battle with Tim Tszyu, Murphy sought to clarify his comments.

"I told one media outlet that in any organisation if there's a cancer, you cut it out," he said.

"I stand by those comments (but) I'd like to stress those comments were not aimed specifically at Anthony Seibold, but as a metaphor for what should happen if the culture at any club isn't right.

"I know he did his best but Anthony was not the man for the job and I support the decision to see him go."

Murphy - a 22 per cent owner of Brisbane's lone NRL club - said their horror run of 12 losses in 13 games since the season's resumption had taken its toll.

"I am extremely passionate about the Broncos and I cannot express how gutted and shattered I am about how this year has gone," he said.

"Broncos fans, the Broncos members, the Broncos families and also the Broncos shareholders, including me, are all looking forward to getting this magnificent club back to where it belongs.

"To finish I'll say had the Broncos won 10 of their last 13 games we would not be having this conversation."