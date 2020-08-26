Bennett feels for Seibold losing NRL gig

On a dramatic day for his former club, Wayne Bennett refused to be drawn on Brisbane's handling of Anthony Seibold's contract but said he felt for a fellow NRL coach losing their job.

The South Sydney mentor was typically stoic when grilled on the Broncos' deteriorating situation hours after Seibold announced he was walking out with three years to run on his contract.

Since the tumultuous coaching swap at the end of 2018 both coaches have publicly taken shots at one another, but on Wednesday Bennett was more reserved.

However, when asked about the vile trolling and intense criticism Seibold has endured across the past two seasons, Bennett said the spotlight was hard to handle.

"I feel for any coach that loses his job," he said.

"It's a tough job we do, you guys (media) ask me that question but you guys drive it as hard as anybody.

"It is what it is, you come into coaching and you know what awaits you and you've just got to handle it.

"None of us are victims of it."

The lows, Bennett said, are worth the highs.

"Depends what you're made of," he said.

"I wouldn't be still in it if I didn't think it was."

The 70-year-old also refused to take aim at the Broncos board who sacked him and their decision to sign Seibold on a five-year-deal.

"I'm not here to discuss any of their decisions. I think it's all there for everybody to see and to form their own opinions about it," he said.

On Wednesday morning reports emerged Bennett could be in line to replace Kevin Walters as Queensland coach if he is given the now vacant Broncos position.

Bennett said he was not interested in resuming the Origin gig with Walters in charge, but if there was movement he would 'see what happens then'.

Bennett coached the Maroons over 21 games to five Origin series wins.