Broncos CEO defends Seibold appointment

Brisbane chief executive Paul White has defended the decision to appoint Anthony Seibold despite the coach quitting the Broncos after less than two NRL seasons at the helm.

Seibold's exit was confirmed on Wednesday after weeks of speculation over his future, ending an 18-month tenure that has culminated in the once-proud club slipping to 15th on the competition ladder in 2020.

As the 45-year-old's grip on the job became increasingly tenuous throughout the year, White and the Brisbane board have faced repeated criticism for offering a second-year coach a five-year contract with reportedly no performance clauses.

White, however, says when the board pursued Seibold in 2018 after he'd led South Sydney to a preliminary final in his first season as a first grade coach, that was the price they had to pay to get their man.

"He was the reigning Dally M coach of the year. His incumbent club South Sydney had offered him a four-year deal," White said.

"We saw him as the right man to guide what was a young roster in building a team for the future.

"... We did make a long term investment decision in Anthony for the future of our club.

"... For all the right reasons that decision was made back then, it hasn't worked out."

Seibold becomes the fourth coach to leave the club during White's tenure as Broncos CEO, joining Ivan Henjak, Anthony Griffin and Wayne Bennett.

Set to leave the role at the end of the year, White's last major decision will be finding the man to replace Seibold.

Club legend Kevin Walters is the hot favourite while former North Queensland coach Paul Green is another leading contender.

White says he and the club's board will begin their search immediately but are not going to rush the appointment.

"When we brought Anthony to our club, at that time there was widespread support for our decision," White said.

"We went through a robust process and I'm not going to revisit that process but it was the type of process that you expect from a club like ours.

"I said the board will with immediate effect go into the market for a coach for 2021 and beyond.

"And again, we'll be judged by the decisions we make."

