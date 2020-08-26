Rebels not focused on Super Rugby finals

AAP Rugby

Melbourne playmaker Andrew Deegan says he hasn't done the maths on the Super Rugby AU finals machinations but does know he wants to play four more games this season.

The Rebels can deal the Waratahs a deathly blow on Saturday night at Leichhardt Oval, with a win securing a top-three spot and knocking NSW out of the finals race.

However if the Waratahs earn maximum points and deny the Rebels a bonus point, they will lock in a spot ahead of the final round.

"To be honest, I didn't know that," five-eighth Deegan said.

"I haven't seen the table and worked out the maths of all of it.

"Our big focus has been fixing up our issues in the Reds game."

Deegan said the Queensland match was one of the most frustrating he'd played in, with his team kept tryless for a 19-3 result.

The Rebels peppered the Reds' line for almost 30 minutes to begin the second half for no reward, bending the line but never breaking it as Queensland made 108 tackles to four.

"We missed a few opportunities when they were presented to us and we've spoken about that," the 25-year-old said.

"We didn't do the foundation things in our game too well and the Reds defended really well but we if we're honest we should have come away a few more points from the amount of possession and territory we had so we're looking to make amends with this week."

The Rebels have beaten the Waratahs twice this year and are unbeaten at the Wests Tigers' NRL ground, which has become their home during their season on the road.

Deegan joined Melbourne from the Western Force and also spent two years playing with Connaught in Ireland.

He said he wasn't sure of his playing future.

"It's all up in the air - I'm just focusing on each week - and I'm really just looking forward to hopefully playing the next four games."

