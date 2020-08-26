Titans shed little bro tag, keep Holbrook

Justin Holbrook will be given the power to reign over Gold Coast until the end of 2024 with the Titans now at the cusp of the most important period in their history.

On the same day Brisbane's miserable NRL season hit a new low in Anthony Seibold's exit, the Titans announced a new three-year extension for Holbrook.

Holbrook admitted he felt sorry for Seibold and labelled the timing "awkward".

But in reality it also potentially signified a Titans rise that has coincided with a Broncos' collapse.

For so long known as Brisbane's little brother, Gold Coast suddenly find themselves in the better place of the two south-east Queensland clubs.

While Brisbane search for a new coach amidst their battle to avoid their first wooden spoon, the Titans have certainty and are clearly on the up.

Holbrook naturally wouldn't comment on the younger brother tag, but does expect that his club's best years are ahead.

"Hopefully, and that's what I want," Holbrook said.

"When I was in England I had a couple of lengthy conversations with (head of performance) Mal (Meninga) and he ensured me we've got everything in place.

"Since I have been here for the 10 months it's been absolutely correct.

"The owners are committed to the club to be successful and the right people are there in terms of the chairman, the CEO and the board.

"It was a few years ago the NRL owned us and you always heard we were struggling in things like that.

"But in all areas you have to thank the Frizelle and Kelly families for giving us everything we need to be successful now."

Where just two years ago Brisbane had the best young talent in the NRL, the Titans could now claim to be on par.

They have signed Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and David Fifita for next season, while clearing cap space with Shannon Boyd gone and Bryce Cartwright in the process of exiting.

Fifita's signing is also telling, with Broncos greats left frustrated that talented youngsters were now willing to knock back Brisbane.

And Holbrook knows he will now be able to work with them all.

"It's really exciting for myself to know who is coming to the club and be working with the guys already here," Holbrook said.

"The future is looking good at the Titans."

Cameron Smith of course remains the pie in the sky for both clubs.

Melbourne privately believe he'll retire or move elsewhere after this year, and it's now not inconceivable the Titans could be the preferred option.

"You would love to have a player like Cameron Smith come to your club," Holbrook said.

"I've not spoken to him. I have said all along in all honesty I can't see him leaving Melbourne."