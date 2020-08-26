Titans lock in coach Holbrook until 2024

AAP Rugby

Gold Coast have extended Justin Holbrook's coaching deal for the next four seasons, locking him in at the NRL club through to 2024.

While Brisbane prepare to announce the departure of their coach Anthony Seibold, the Titans have seen enough from Holbrook this season to give him a long-term deal.

The Titans currently sit 13th but the club looks in good shape, luring Brisbane star David Fifita and promising Storm forward Tino Fa'asuamaleaui to join them next season.

Holbrook linked with the Titans for the 2020 NRL season on a two-year deal after previously leading St Helens to the 2019 English Super League title.

Titans CEO Steve Mitchell says Holbrook is highly regarded by the players.

"The positive influence and overall development of our squad under Justin's guidance in his maiden year is very obvious" Mitchell said in a statement.

"Justin is highly regarded by our player group and throughout the game."

Holbrook says he is both grateful and proud to be part of the future at the Titans.

"The next few years is an exciting time for the club, with everyone all working hard for a successful future," Holbrook said.

