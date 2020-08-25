Holmes will get Cowboys No.1 jersey back

North Queensland interim coach Josh Hannay is promising recruit Valentine Holmes will be back in the Cowboys' No.1 jersey by season's end.

Holmes has been named on the wing for Saturday's NRL match against former club Cronulla, marking his return from an ankle injury that required surgery in July.

Hannay believes after such a lengthy layoff it makes sense to take cautious approach to the 25-year-old's return and keep him away from the physical demands of fullback for the short term.

"I spoke to Val this morning about the fact I just think getting him back into the swing of things and playing him in a position where he's played a lot of football on the wing, I think is best for him in terms of getting him match ready," Hannay said.

"He'll get an opportunity at fullback before the year's out, there's no doubt about that and I said that to him but certainly for this week I just think playing Val on the wing was the best option."

Holmes has endured a mixed first season with the Cowboys following his return from an ultimately failed attempt to make it in the NFL.

In seven games, Holmes has recorded two wins but Cowboys captain Michael Morgan is thrilled his brother-in-law has the chance to push his case to earn selection in Queensland's team for the end-of-year State of Origin series.

"He's worked hard to get back to where he is at the moment," Morgan said.

"I know that he was nervous to go under the knife. I think it's the first operation he's ever had, but, no, he's done really well.

"I know that he's confident in it now and he's feeling really good. It's nice to see him back."