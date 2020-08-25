Mbye realistic over NRL future at Tigers

AAP Rugby

Without NRL success to keep the wolves at bay, Wests Tigers co-captain Moses Mbye understands the club's highest paid players will cop the brunt of criticism.

And with it comes speculation players like himself could be offloaded to make room in the club's salary cap to lure State of Origin star Josh Addo-Carr back to the Tigers.

Mbye, prop Russell Packer and utility Josh Reynolds are three of the highest earners in the firing line.

Reports have emerged over the past few weeks linking the Queensland utility to the Gold Coast, and rather than kick stones, Mbye sees the business side of things.

"Players have become quite resilient to the fact that there's so much shifting and movement now, you only have to look at this season alone ... we're up to coach number five (moving on from an NRL club)," he said.

"You've got to keep winning games because that's what keeps your club out of the headlines, the negative headlines anyway.

"Unfortunately for us we're not winning games and when that's the case you need to look for answers. That's what the organisation needs to do and it's warranted.

"When you're a player on the higher end of the pay bracket, the criticism is warranted and I think that's fair."

Addo-Carr has sought a release from his 2021 contract with Melbourne to return to Sydney, but it's understood the Tigers have limited room to move in their salary cap.

The unknown future of Wests Tigers legend Benji Marshall is also a factor, but the rapid nature of the NRL market means the club is making roster decisions now.

"For myself, there's no point kicking stones. It's about perspective for me," Mbye said.

"I'm very fortunate to have the ability to deal with that, whatever way you take that.

"I have perspective and big things at home to do and dreams here I want to achieve as well.

"I've just got to focus on here and try and get into form and hopefully the team gets on the back of that."

Mbye has previously felt the salary cap squeeze when he was released from Canterbury mid-2018 to join the Tigers.

But despite the simmering rumour mill, he says he has not asked the club about it.

"Myself and (coach Michael Maguire) have a quality relationship and we talk like mates so I'm sure if he feels that way then he'll come and have that conversation with myself," he said.

"It's not something to over-think, it's just part and parcel with the game these days.

"It's a huge business and I think COVID had really outlined how important this game is to so many people, as a game and financially and as a business."

