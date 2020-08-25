Norman likes Griffin for Dragons

Corey Norman believes his former Brisbane coach Anthony Griffin would be a good fit at St George Illawarra for next year as Paul McGgregor's replacement.

Griffin is considered one of the front runners for the Dragons' job, as one of the few proven coaches available on the market for 2021.

He took the Broncos to the finals in three of his four seasons there, as well as in his two full seasons at Penrith before being punted while sitting fifth on the ladder in 2018.

He also has links to two of the Dragons' most important players, with both Norman and Bunt Hunt coming through the Broncos system under him.

When asked on Tuesday if he thought Griffin would be a good fit for the Dragons, Norman responded "I think so.

"It's out of my hands though, I'll leave it for up the top to worry about.

"I had Hook through under-20s and at Brisbane (in first grade). I know what he's like and what type of coach he is.

"He's a good coach. I haven't had him for a while but I got along with him well. He's a good bloke and a good coach."

Craig Fitzgibbon and Jason Ryles would be other likely options, but are likely unavailable.

Fitzgibbon is loath to walk out on the Sydney Roosters assistant job mid-deal, while Ryles is locked into becoming Eddie Jones right-hand man in English rugby.

Current Dragons assistant Shane Flanagan is also banned from taking a top job until 2022, while Wayne Bennett is signed with South Sydney until the end of 2021.

McGregor and players have been clear that they believe interim coach Dean Young can be the man to take the side forward.

The team also aren't writing off finals football under him this year.

The Dragons are now the highest they have been on the ladder all season in 10th, but would still likely need to win at least four of their last five to have any chance.

The Red V have the struggling Gold Coast and North Queensland in the next fortnight before facing Canberra, Newcastle and Melbourne on the run home.

"We're worried about what we're doing here and keeping this winning streak going," Norman said.

"We've got to play like we are going to be there.

"We want to finish strong, so most definitely (we're thinking about finals)."