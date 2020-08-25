Neville in Wallabies mix with new contract

Lock Cadeyrn Neville looks on the cusp of Wallabies selection after signing a contract with Rugby Australia and extending his Super Rugby AU deal with the Brumbies until the end of 2022.

The 31-year-old is a late bloomer, having played 63 games for Melbourne and Queensland before a three-year stint in Japan.

But his performances since joining the Brumbies this year have seen him included on the recent PONI (players of national interest) list, stepping up to fill some vacancies in the Wallabies' second row.

"I feel like I've only just started scratching the surface here, so I'm really excited to see what the team can achieve here over the next couple of years," Neville said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ahead of their Friday night clash with Western Force, Brumbies coach Dan McKellar said keeping Neville at the club was a top priority and he also felt the best football lay ahead for the former elite junior rower.

"He was outstanding for us this season pre-COVID, particularly that last game against the Waratahs where you could tell he was getting comfortable within our structures," McKellar said.

"He hasn't had a full preseason with us yet and we feel Cadeyrn's best footy lays in front of him at the Brumbies and also as he pushes for higher honours."