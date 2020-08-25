AAP Rugby

Seibold to make Broncos NRL exit

By AAP Newswire

Anthony Seibold - AAP

Brisbane are set to part ways with Anthony Seibold on Wednesday with the embattled head coach agreeing to leave the NRL club.

Seibold made a brief return to the Broncos' Red Hill headquarters on Tuesday after his self-isolation period for exiting the team's COVID bubble came to an end.

He will not however be returning to coach the team for Friday's NRL match against the Sydney Roosters, accepting to leave less than two seasons into a lucrative five-year contract.

The 45-year-old told News Corp he wanted to speak to Broncos players before making a public statement.

It's understood he'll face a press conference at 9am on Wednesday where his exit will be confirmed.

Assistant coach Peter Gentle will take over the reins for the remaining five fixtures of the 2020 season, starting with the Roosters' clash, as the Broncos aim to avoid the first wooden spoon in the club's history.

AAP has sought comment from Seibold's management and the Broncos.

The 2018 Dally M coach of the year was given a lengthy deal by the Broncos board after his maiden NRL campaign as South Sydney coach.

He led the Broncos to the finals in 2019 but a 58-0 hiding by Parramatta ended the club's campaign in turbulent fashion.

In 2020, Seibold found himself increasingly isolated as Brisbane went on a run of 12 losses from their last 13 matches to slip to second-last on the ladder.

On Monday the club's biggest private shareholder Paul Murphy said the Broncos' fall from grace under Seibold had been tough to endure.

"It becomes like a disease. If you get cancer, you've got to treat it, but they haven't cut it out," Murphy told reporters.

It's understood Murphy's comments have disappointed Seibold.

Off-field dramas have also plagued the once-mighty club which has come under fire for its recruitment and culture.

Club legend Kevin Walters and former North Queensland coach Paul Green are the frontrunners to replace Seibold.

