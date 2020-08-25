AAP Rugby

Panthers out to extend NRL streak: Mansour

By AAP Newswire

Josh Mansour was sure of winning an NRL premiership back in 2014 but says he has never played in a side as special as Penrith's 2020 edition.

Unstoppable after 10-straight NRL wins, the Panthers are brimming with confidence they can remain undefeated through until the end of the season.

With five games left until finals the Panthers play just one top eight side - Parramatta - ironically, the only team to beat them this season.

Mansour was just 24 when the Panthers were knocked out of the 2014 preliminary finals 18-12 by Canterbury, but says this year's group could just carry on winning.

"I definitely think we can," he told AAP.

"I don't say that in a cocky way, not at all, I say it with complete confidence in the team we have.

"I've been at this club for nine seasons and I haven't been a part of a group as special as this.

"There's so much talent, a lot of youth mixed with experience, so there's a great balance in the squad.

"I just feel very lucky to be a part of it."

Hooker Api Koroisau will miss Sunday's match against Wests Tigers with a calf injury, but the Panthers have been predominantly blessed with a lack of major injuries.

Coach Ivan Cleary is reluctant to rest players while they're winning but the temptation will be there to prepare for finals over the next few weeks.

After Wests Tigers on Sunday the Panthers play Brisbane, Eels, North Queensland and Canterbury.

Their 10-straight wins is the longest since Cronulla won 15 in a row on their way to the 2016 NRL premiership, but even that record is in danger.

Should the Panthers carry on winning with 18 games including the grand final, it will be the longest winning streak in the NRL era.

With such a young squad complacency could be a concern, but Mansour said there is no chance anyone is taking their eye off the ultimate prize.

"In 2014 I felt confident, we had a very good senior core there. I was one of the younger guys, we had a lot of great leaders," he said.

"But all these young players came through the junior system and had success there.

"I just feel like we've got such a tight-knit group here and we're more than teammates, we're brothers really.

"Being at the top of the ladder there'll be a lot of teams coming for us now because 10 in a row is a massive achievement and something to be proud of, but we're not chasing that, we're chasing bigger things."

